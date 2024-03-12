Night Court season 2 episode 12 spoilers: The last before finale

As you prepare to see Night Court season 2 episode 12 on NBC next week, there is a big thing to note: The finale is almost here! There are only two episodes left of this strike-shortened season and because of that, every single story matters that much more.

Before we even get too far into “The Duke’s a Hazard,” can we just trumpet the incredible guest stars that you are going to have a chance to see here? Not only is this installment going to give you an appearance from Daley Foley fresh off of Fargo season 5, but you’ll also see Our Flag Means Death star Rhys Darby at the same time! (We are still mourning the cancellation of that show, and very much will be for quite some time.)

Below, you can check out the full Night Court season 2 episode 12 synopsis with some other updates as to what lies ahead:

03/19/2024 (08:00PM – 08:30PM) (Tuesday) : When Gurgs’ royal boyfriend pays a surprise visit, she questions their compatibility. Dan defends his family’s honor after he discovers a feud that dates back centuries. Rhys Darby and Dave Foley guest star. TV-PG

So are these final two episodes of the season going to also be the final two of the series? For now, it is easy to be concerned about it. However, at the same time there are still some reasons for hope. The ratings still feel solid, you have the Night Court brand, and Melissa Rauch has to be considered a global comedy star at this point dating back to The Big Bang Theory. This feels like a show that you can sell and market globally and in an era where shows have to get more creative when it comes to their funding, we do tend to think that this is all the more important.

There’s a good chance a season 3 renewal is not announced before the finale (be prepared), but we are still hoping for one before May. Cross your fingers!

What do you most want to see moving into Night Court season 2 episode 12?

