FBI season 6 episode 5 spoilers: Will Maggie become a mom?

As we get ourselves to see FBI season 6 episode 5 over on CBS next week, are big decisions going to be at the center of it? At least it feels that way when it comes to Maggie Bell.

Just think for a moment about what her situation looks like: We are talking here about a character who has gone through a lot over the past few years, including having her life on the line a dozen or so times. Is she finally at a chance where she can settle in to more of a stable rhythm? It is tough.

After all, just consider the fact that stability in itself is a pretty difficult concept when you are talking about being a part of the FBI. There are always dangers and yet, she wants to try and take a look forward. This is why a big part of the upcoming episode “Sacrifice” is going to be about her becoming a mom.

To get a little bit more insight all about that, go ahead and check out the full FBI season 6 episode 5 synopsis below:

“Sacrifice” – When the director of a Brooklyn migrant center is abducted and held hostage along with his wife, the team must work quickly to meet the demands of their kidnapper. Also, Maggie picks Jessica’s brain about motherhood, on FBI, Tuesday, March 19 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

Is this going to be an episode where Maggie makes a firm decision on that? For the time being, it feels almost still too early. While we won’t necessarily think that this is going to be a discussion for the entirety of the season, at the same time it could last the next several weeks and there could be opportunities to learn more about Maggie that come along with that. We welcome it.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

