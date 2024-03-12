Is FBI, FBI: International, FBI: Most Wanted new tonight, 3/12/24?

Is FBI new tonight on CBS? To go along with this, are we also going to have FBI: International and FBI: Most Wanted to check out?

There is no real reason to keep anyone waiting, so let’s start by sharing the following: All three of these shows are back! The brief hiatus is over and as we move forward, there is a lot to look forward to. Think in terms of notable guest stars (Charlotte Sullivan), some big character moments, and also plenty of action and danger. Aren’t these the sort of things that you should expect at this point?

FBI season 6 episode 4, “Creating a Monster” – When a federal judge is gunned down execution-style in broad daylight, the team is sent looking for a suspect with ties to a local Islamic center. Also, Maggie reunites with a former colleague while things become tense between OA and his girlfriend Gemma in the aftermath of her friend’s death, on FBI, Tuesday, March 12 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

FBI: International season 3 episode 4, “Cowboy Behavior” – The Fly Team heads to Bulgaria in search of a wanted criminal who is exploiting underage American girls. Meanwhile, Raines becomes curious when Forrester asks him to keep an eye on Powell, on FBI: INTERNATIONAL, Tuesday, March 12 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

FBI: Most Wanted season 5 episode 4,“Hollow” – The Fugitive Task Force heads upstate to assist in a search for missing and murdered Indigenous women and hunt down the serial killer responsible. Meanwhile, Barnes struggles to find time to bond with her wife, on FBI: MOST WANTED, Tuesday, March 12 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

Rest assured that there is not another hiatus coming in the near future, either — you will have a chance to see some other good stuff soon! There are more episodes coming on March 19 and with at least the flagship show in particular, Sullivan’s role as Maggie’s friend Jessica Blake will continue. She is someone who will help her make some big choices in regards to her future.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

