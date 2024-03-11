MasterChef Junior season 9 episode 3: The Harlem Globetrotters?

Next week on MasterChef Junior season 9 episode 3, it looks like we will be getting another creative challenge — and this time around, there will be a pretty big-name group of guests. Think in terms of the Harlem Globetrotters!

From one vantage point, you can argue that this is the most random group of people assembled to be the recipients of some food from the young chefs. However, we imagine that is somewhat the point here. You want to find a way in order to ensure that you can test these kids and have them cook for some extremely hungry people! This is also the first team challenge that they’ve had to conquer and that, of course, comes with its own fair share of challenges. You have to figure out how to properly work as a team!

To get a few more details now all about what could be coming here, go ahead and check out the full MasterChef Junior season 9 episode 3 synopsis below:

The chefs are up for their first team challenge where they are tasked with preparing hearty meals for the Harlem Globetrotters. Each team must whip up a meal that satisfies the players’ big appetites while meeting their dietary restrictions in the all-new “Globetrotters” episode of MasterChef Junior airing Monday, March 18 (8:00-9:01 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (JRM-903) (TV-PG L)

In the end, let’s just say that we are really just hoping that this will be another fun chance to get to know a lot of the contestants better. The more that we have this, the better off the show is probably going to be. Why wouldn’t we want there to be some great competition, but also likable people we want to root for? That has been the cornerstone for the entire franchise for a while, and not just this version catering to some of the kids.

