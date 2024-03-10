Outer Range season 2 premiere date: A March 2024 update

Are we about to get some more news on an Outer Range season 2 premiere date through the rest of March? We absolutely want to see the Josh Brolin series back — in a lot of ways, our enthusiasm was sparked further after seeing the actor on Saturday Night Live last month.

So are we going to be seeing the sci-fi / Western hybrid back sooner rather than later? Well, signs seem to suggest that now! Speaking in a new interview with Collider last month, Brolin discussed that the plan is for the show to come back in May. Also, he had a chance to even direct one of the installments this time around:

“I was in a marketing meeting two days ago. We saw a couple of teasers for the entire season because I directed one of the episodes, and I was very happy to do that. And it was a very exciting process for me… It looks like I wanted it to look the first season . It looks incredible, and I’m very, very happy with it. Not that I was totally disappointed with the first season, I just felt like we were finding ourselves, and I feel like we found ourselves now .”

Of course, if we do see the show back in May there’s a chance that we are going to be getting an announcement in the relatively near future. After all, isn’t that what makes the most sense here? We tend to think so. This is a show that will need to engage people as early as possible, and that will only help boost its numbers.

After all, for the time being it is our expectation here that this show can appeal to a far greater audience than it has so far. All things considered, how can it not when you think about the overall popularity of Westerns these days?

What are you most excited to see moving into Outer Range season 2 on Prime Video?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back — there are some other updates down the line.

