Belgravia: The Next Chapter season 2: Is it renewed, canceled?

Following the finale today on MGM+, is there a chance at a Belgravia: The Next Chapter season 2? Or, are we at the end of the road already?

Well, we certainly understand the desire to get more of this show, given that it is both consistently immersive and entertaining. Also, it is a sequel-of-sorts to the original show from a few years back. In theory, you could always argue that there is more to tell.

Unfortunately, for the time being there are no plans at present for another season. Belgravia: The Next Chapter was designed from the start to be a one-off and with that, have a defined beginning, middle, and end. Of course, with that being said there is another fun question to think about here: Who knows what the future will hold? In a few years, there could easily be another chapter, or at least some other show featuring this production team.

If nothing else, what we can say with confidence is this: Nobody produces these sort of shows quite like Julian Fellowes and with that, there is always a chance that some other novel idea will come around. Heck, we could even see some of the same cast involved in a perfect world! We do recognize that there are a lot of producers out there who have a familiarity with a lot of specific people and love to use them time and time again.

As for the future of period shows on MGM+…

We know that they still seem to be committed to the cause here! Remember that they not only have The Winter King, but also Billy the Kid. That’s to go along with some of their modern shows such as FROM or even some of their future-set series including Beacon 23. They continue to do a great job of getting out there some unique original programming, the likes of which you are not altogether keen to see anywhere else.

