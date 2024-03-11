Is NCIS: Hawaii new tonight on CBS with season 3 episode 5?

Is NCIS: Hawaii new tonight on CBS? There has been a nice run of new episodes as of late, but will that continue coming up?

Unfortunately, this is where we do have to come in with the bad news: The crime drama is on hiatus. Because the producers need time to get together some more episodes (remember, production started significantly later than usual following the strikes), the next new installment is coming on Monday, March 25, and it carries with it the title of “Serve and Protect.”

Want to learn a little more? Then go ahead and check out the full NCIS: Hawaii season 3 episode 5 synopsis:

“Serve and Protect” – NCIS is tasked to protect the daughter of a Russian oligarch carrying a deadly secret. Meanwhile, Sam asks Tennant for a favor, on the CBS Original series NCIS: HAWAI’I, Monday, March 25 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

By the end of this episode, it is absolutely our thinking that we are going to at least learn a little bit more about what is going on with Sam and that Elite program that he is out in Hawaii to do. It is, after all, one of the big questions that we had coming out of this past episode.

Given that this is a much shorter season than we are used to, everything is going to be paced a little bit differently. Sure, some of those story-of-the-week plots are still going to be there, but they will be accompanied but a little bit of other material as well.

One more thing to remember here…

Watch the show live! There is no guarantee of a season 4, even if there are reasons for at least some confidence based on the live ratings so far.

