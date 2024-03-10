Avatar: The Last Airbender season 2 premiere date hopes

After the recent (and awesome) renewal news, can we discuss an Avatar: The Last Airbender season 2 premiere date? Or, is it much too soon?

Just like you would probably imagine, there are a number of different subjects well-worth getting into here … but we should start with where things stand at present. For now, there is not that much that can be said about an official start date for season 2, but we personally think that 2025 is the safest bet. This is a series that does require a good while in both production as well as in post, and we should note that Netflix has a reputation for not wanting to rush any of this stuff along.

We should note that both season 2 and season 3 of Avatar: The Last Airbender were ordered at the same time, and there is a deliberateness to that move, as well. We tend to think that the next couple of seasons are going to be shot concurrently as a means to better ensure that the cast is still able to conceivably play their young roles in some sort of believable fashion. This could also make it that the third season come come as early as 2026.

Just trust us when we say this: Netflix would love nothing more than to establish a reasonable amount of consistency here — this would enable them, for starters, to have a consistent subscriber base for the show. Precise premiere windows could also be a way to recruit more fans.

Could even more be done in this universe?

We know that the plan is for this live-action Avatar to run for a good three seasons and after that, we will have to wait and see if there is a spin-off or some other continuation ordered. We do at least recognize that there is certainly enough source material out there to make something happen.

What do you most want to see moving into Avatar: The Last Airbender season 2 over on Netflix?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are other updates coming.

