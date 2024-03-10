Is Last Week Tonight with John Oliver new tonight, 3/10/24?

Is Last Week Tonight with John Oliver new tonight on HBO? Will the show be able to come back despite airing opposite the Oscars?

Well, we should really start things off here by noting that we more than understand why you may be wondering this. However, at the same exact time we’re also here to remind you that the late-night show has aired opposite the Academy Awards before and per everything that we are seeing right now, there’s a good chance that it is going to happen again and you don’t have to worry that much about that.

Granted, we will say that Last Week Tonight will not be starting at the 11:00 p.m. Eastern time that hardly seems typical anymore. Instead, the plan appears to be that we’re going to see it a good twenty or so minutes later. That is due mostly to the way in which the network is airing new episodes of Curb Your Enthusiasm back to back.

So what will Oliver discuss tonight? Well, admittedly a certain part of the show is a toss-up when it comes to the main segment … but it is not anywhere near as hard to wonder about the first part of the show. Unless we are looking at some sort of insane earth-shattering surprise, we are going to hear some talk about the State of the Union. How can this series really do anything else, given that it will probably be spoofed in just about every other comedy format imaginable? This is just a huge part of what this show is all about — but also one of its challenges. Often, John gets one of the last cracks at taking on some of these events just because of when his show airs.

Unfortunately, we do think that there could be a hiatus coming at some point pretty soon here — we’re just glad that we have not made it there yet this season.

