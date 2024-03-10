Death in Paradise season 13 episode 7: The last before finale

As we prepare to see Death in Paradise season 13 episode 7 on BBC One next weekend, there is quite a bit to think about!

First things first, go ahead and consider the following: We are pretty darn close to the finale. That is even more significant when you think about what’s been going on with Neville Parker. While Raif Little has suggested that he has no personal plans to leave the show, is it possible the show could decide that for him? Well, it does feel like there are some changes afoot in Saint Marie — and, of course, there is also going to be another big case. Can you really be surprised? That is one of the things that this show ultimately does best!

If you want to get a few more details right now all about what the future here could hold, go ahead and check out the full Death in Paradise season 13 episode 7 synopsis below:

The team find themselves split between Saint Marie and the gorgeous island of Saint Auguste, attempting to investigate the mysterious death of a British tourist. On the surface, it looks like a clear-cut accident. But when the team uncover a series of startling connections between the victim and other guests at the hotel they were staying at, they realise nothing is quite what it seems in this case. Meanwhile, DI Neville Parker prepares to make a huge next step in his life, and a familiar face returns.

By the end of this story…

Are we going to have answers on everything? Maybe in terms of the case the answer is a yes. However, at the same time this is a chance for there to be some sort of big-time cliffhanger, one that could effectively set the table for some big, show-changing stuff in the finale.

What do you most want to see entering Death in Paradise season 13 episode 7?

How do think we’re going to be seeing things tie up for Neville? Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are a lot of other updates down the road.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







