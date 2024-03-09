Sweet Magnolias season 4 premiere date: March 2024 update

With us now into the month of March, just how close are we to getting some more information on Sweet Magnolias season 4?

Well, the first thing that we should say here is rather simple: We do tend to think a lot of people want more of this show. Also, it is pretty hard to blame you! The Netflix drama feels immersive and relatable to a lot of people out there, and it has also been at this point a good eight or so months since season 3 premiered.

So can we share some premiere date news for season 4 here? Unfortunately, not so much, with the biggest reason here being that production is currently ongoing for the upcoming batch of episodes, meaning that we are still several months away. It would be wonderful if we did get a chance to see it at some point in late summer or early fall, but it could also be significantly later than that. There was a wait of a good 17 months, after all, between when the second and third seasons aired, and there were some major challenges getting this one off the ground following a lot of the industry strikes of last year.

If there is any news on Sweet Magnolias you could get over the course of the next thirty days, we tend to think that it’d be tied to casting. We have a hard time, after all, imagining that the show is going to share a lot more about anything else. Also, it is hard to imagine that they have much of a reason to give something away now when they easily could in a trailer down the road.

In general, we do think that the producers at this point know not only what the show is, but also what a lot of their fans want. With that in mind, prepare for a health mix of romance and drama entering the next chapter.

