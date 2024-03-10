Saturday Night Live return date: Ramy Youssef to host

After tonight’s Josh Brolin-hosted episode, shouldn’t you want a Saturday Night Live return date at NBC? Doesn’t the same go for learning about the next host?

The first thing we should go ahead and note in advance here is quite simple: We 100% expected entering this episode that three would be some sort of hiatus. We’ve had three straight shows and typically, the way this show works is that it goes on a break after that. The larger question we had was whether it would be back in late March, or if we’d be stuck waiting until Patrick to see what was on the other side.

Well, let’s just say that we now have our answer! Ramy Youssef will be hosting on March 30, and will be joined by none other than Travis Scott. Ramy is one of those comedians / actors who really should have been in Studio 8H a long time ago, and it totally feels likely that he will bring a lot of unique ideas to the show that we have not had a chance to see before. He’s also likely going to want to be pushed beyond just a lot of what we’ve known from him over the years, and we absolutely do welcome that.

As for the musical guest for the evening, this is where Travis Scott comes on board. He has served in this role before, but it has been several years.

Are there going to be more episodes immediately after that?

Let’s just say that most evidence points to yes, and it remains to be seen precisely who the hosts are going to be. That is something that should come back over the course of the hiatus.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Saturday Night Live now, including highlights from the cold open

What do you most want to see on Saturday Night Live through the rest of this season?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are some other updates that are coming up in the near future.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







