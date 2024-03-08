Masters of the Air episode 9 spoilers: The series finale

Next week on Apple TV+, you are going to have a chance to see Masters of the Air episode — otherwise known as the big finale. This means that all of the loose ends that we’ve seen over the past few installments will be tied up.

Also, we will make it to the end of the war. Just in case you were questioning at all where the show was going to leave everything, isn’t it nice to have at least some sort of an answer here? Since you are dealing with history here, the story’s success will be based more on presentation over surprises. How do you present what Rosie and some of these characters have gone through for the sake of our freedom? This show has given faces to a cause, and shown the human struggles of those who took to the skies.

We should go ahead and note that Masters of the Air episode 9 will be an extended finale, closing in at an hour and seventeen minutes. In that you, you could almost consider it to be a movie as much as anything else. The synopsis below, meanwhile, sets the stage further for what you will see:

The POWs are marched across Germany — and Rosie makes a gruesome discovery — as the war comes to its conclusion.

So long as the final episode makes the conclusion emotionally gratifying, it is easy to be happy with the end result. We’re also glad that everyone involved here decided that one season was enough to tell this full story, as this is not something that needed to be drawn out or unnecessarily extended. It feels, at least based on what we’ve seen so far, that we’ve gotten just about everything we needed with this show paced in a way that makes a certain amount of sense.

What do you most want to see moving into Masters of the Air episode 9?

How do you think that this entire story is going to conclude? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, come back — there are more updates ahead.

