Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power season 2: March ’24 update

Now that we are into the month of March, what can we say all about Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power season 2?

First and foremost here, we should start by just reminding you where things currently stand for this show behind the scenes. Production on the second season wrapped up last year, so there is no apparent concern as to that slowing down the process. We tend to think right now that the ambitious and costly project is currently in the midst of post-production and getting perfected for audiences all over the globe.

So, when are we going to have a chance to hear more? Well, our hope is that over the next few months, you are going to be able to get at least a few more details on when the show could be coming back. All indications are that you will venture back to Middle-earth before the end of the year, but odds are, we are looking at either late summer or fall. It will not be up against House of the Dragon in the way that it was during season 1! Meanwhile, there are talks already about season 3 and some preliminary work is being done there, even though there is no official renewal.

For now, this is where things stand with The Rings of Power — while we do think that a premiere date will be announced a good two or three months before the show comes back on Prime Video, it’s a little too early to have an expectation for more news right now.

As for our hopes for the story…

Let’s just say that we really want to see the same sort of action and momentum that we saw close to the end of season 1. The first part of that season sagged but after that, the storytelling picked up and there was a chance for some real momentum.

What do you most want to see entering Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power season 2?

