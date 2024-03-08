All American season 6 premiere spoilers: How big of a time jump?

As we prepare ourselves to see the All American season 6 premiere on The CW on April 1, be prepared for a leap forward. How big of one? Well, that is something we’re still waiting to find out!

Of course, the writers could opt to announce in advance if we are jumping forward a week, a month, or some period longer than that. However, they aren’t doing it. Why? Well, there is most likely a method to the madness, and it probably ties too much into the story that it is too juice to give away.

For some more info, just check out what show executive producer Nkechi Okoro Carroll had to say to TVLine:

“We know there’s a time jump. No one needs to know how long the time jump is until they see the episode … we won’t keep our audience waiting long. They’ll find out fairly quickly in Episode 1 just how long it’s been.”

Now as we move forward here, the big question to consider is just what sort of content All American will eventually be building towards. Could we actually see more of the life of an NFL player in here? What we do love about this show is that it has already broken down some traditional barriers. This could have easily just been a high-school story and that’s it, but the producers were bold enough to get more into college. We do still think there’s a lot of story that could be told there, but we don’t begrudge them if they do move beyond that, either. At this point, we are just ready to see the show back after such a long break, which is the end result mostly of the industry strikes of last year.

Odds are, at least through the next few weeks we should get not just details on the premiere, but also everything coming up after that.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

