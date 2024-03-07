Constellation season 1 episode 6 spoilers: Concerns for Alice

As we prepare to see Constellation season 1 episode 6 on Apple TV+ next week, is there a lot of drama coming up soon? This is a show that loves to keep you guessing, especially when it comes to questions about reality. What is real? What isn’t? What happened to Jo?

At this point, the streaming service is holding some of their cards close to the vest when it comes to sharing a lot of details and to some extent, we get it — this is a sci-fi mystery show and of course, you don’t want to give all that much away. Why would you? The best thing that you can really hope for here is that the show delivers a pretty huge twist in a few days when “Paul Is Dead” airs.

Below, you can check out the full Constellation season 1 episode 6 synopsis with more information on what lies ahead:

Magnus worries that Alice is living in a fantasy world.

Yes, that is all they are giving us, but a lot could come from this paranoia! That is just as much of a danger as anything else that you could see when it comes to the outer-space story.

How is this show actually faring?

We wish that there was more that we could say here when it comes to viewership, but that is not something that Apple reveals. However, at the same time it is pretty far up on its top ten chart and that makes us think that there could be a chance to keep things going. We were a little worried that the abstract name would be a problem or a hindrance, but that does not appear to be the case. Viewers are finding it, and we will just have to wait and see what happens here over the rest of the way.

