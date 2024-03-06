Who is Adan Canto? The Cleaning Lady airs title card tribute

Who is Adan Canto? If you are wondering about that following the premiere of The Cleaning Lady, we are happy to help.

If you do not know Canto’s name, there is a good chance you would recognize his character of Arman Morales on the Fox drama. He played the role for the first two seasons, but tragically passed away of cancer at the start of the year. We know that he was eventually hoping to return to the series, but unfortunately this was not able to come to pass.

In a statement per Deadline at the time of his passing, Fox and studio Warner Bros. TV had the following to say about his passing:

“We are heartbroken to learn of the passing of Adan Canto. A wonderful actor and dear friend, we were honored to have him as part of the Warner Bros. Television and Fox Entertainment families since his U.S. debut in The Following more than a decade ago … Most recently, he lit up the screen in The Cleaning Lady with a powerful performance that showcased his artistry, range, depth and vulnerability. This is an unfathomable loss, and we grieve alongside his wife Stephanie, their children and loved ones. We will miss Adan dearly.”

As many of you may know, title card tributes are one of the best ways that a show can honor someone who was integral to its run, whether it be on-screen or behind the scenes. They also live on in all subsequent airings. Tonight’s tribute to Canto noted that the entire season will be in his honor, so we will carry his memory through everything else that happens the rest of the way. We hope that this tribute is also a comfort to all who loved him — clearly, everyone who worked on The Cleaning Lady did. As intense and dramatic as the show may be on-screen, it is a loving family of people behind the scenes working together to deliver a great product. They care for one another deeply.

Our thoughts and condolences go out to Canto’s family and loved ones during this difficult time.

