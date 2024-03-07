Is So Help Me Todd new tonight on CBS, season 2 episode 4?

Is So Help Me Todd new tonight on CBS? If you are hoping to see season 2 episode 4 on the air in a matter of hours, we understand.

Unfortunately, this is where we do come in with some of the bad news — there is no episode of the mystery series tonight. As for the reason why, that’s pretty simple to lay out: Clearly, the network wants to keep as many episodes of the show as possible for closer to May sweeps. (Also, the State of the Union.) It’s a little strange to take it off the air when you still have Young Sheldon and Ghosts on the air but ultimately, this is what it is.

Now, the long-term plan here is to bring So Help Me Todd back with another episode on Thursday, March 14. Want to see more? Then go ahead and check out the synopsis:

“Dial Margaret for Murder” – While in the hospital recovering from an emergency appendectomy, Todd is convinced he overheard a plot to murder someone. When Margaret realizes her difficult but very important clients are interested in Todd’s theories, she jumps into the role of private investigator and brings them along for the ride. Also, Todd gets to meet his personal guru, Dick Franks (Dean Winters), a grizzled veteran private investigator who shares the hospital room with him, on the CBS Original drama SO HELP ME TODD, Thursday, March 14 (9:01-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*. Award-winning actress Robin Givens directed this episode.

Remember that if you want to see a season 3 for the show down the road, remember to watch live! That’s the best way to ensure that something more happens, even if nothing is guaranteed at present. This show does still feel like a breath of fresh air in an era where a lot of hour-long shows are consistently super serious.

