Is Not Dead Yet new tonight on ABC, season 2 episode 5?

Is Not Dead Yet new tonight on ABC? We wouldn’t blame anyone out there who wanted more of the Gina Rodriguez comedy, and sooner rather than later.

With that being said, is there a chance that we’re actually going to get it soon? Not so much … at least tonight. This marks the first major hiatus for the Gina Rodriguez series that we’ve seen this season; even with the later premieres, some breaks are still going to be required to keep the show on the air until spring. Also, this does allow production plenty of time to keep making these episodes! Remember that the start of filming was delayed for all shows due to the industry strikes of last year.

Now that we’ve said all of this, why not jump over now to the good news? There are new episodes currently planned for both March 13 as well as March 20, and we have more that we share on both of them! For that, just take a look below…

Season 2 episode 5, “Not Solved Yet” – When Nell’s latest ghost is convinced that there was foul play involved in his death, Nell is happy to try to investigate … until Lexi inserts herself into the case.

Season 2 episode 6, “Not Going Home Yet” – Nell is growing frustrated with Lexi and Edward’s relationship. Meanwhile, the newsroom staff pulls an all-nighter.

If you watched the first season, at this point you have a pretty good sense of what the rhythm of this show is and how it works. Nonetheless, what we do continue to like about it is the opportunities that it has to stay consistently fresh, largely due to the presence of new guest stars a.k.a. “ghosts” who have unfinished business. So long as the numbers stay solid and the spirits interesting, we do tend to think that Not Dead Yet could, ironically, stay alive for a good while moving forward.

