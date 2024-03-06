One Piece season 2 premiere date: March 2024 update

As we dive deeper and deeper into the month of March, what more can we say about One Piece season 2? We know the demand for more is there, but that doesn’t mean that the show is going to come back anytime soon.

In particular, if you are hoping for some sort of premiere-date news over the course of the next 30 days, prepare to be disappointed. Given that we’ve yet to hear almost anything about filming for the upcoming batch of episodes, it’s hard to imagine that we’ll be seeing the manga / anime adaptation anytime soon. Our feeling at present is that this show is a clear lock to come back in 2025.

Why then? Well, because One Piece already has a season 2 renewal, you don’t have to worry all that much about there being a longer wait to get the news from Netflix. Everyone is already planning ahead, and a 2025 start would give both the production and post-production teams the ample time to make something great here. It would also add to what is clearly a pretty stacked year for Netflix coming up, given that they could have Wednesday and at least one part of Stranger Things coming. That’s without even mentioning new seasons of Outer Banks and Squid Game that they seem to be preparing to launch in the second half of 2024.

If there is any news on One Piece that could be coming out this month, we would imagine that it could be either tied to casting or production. The end of season 1 strongly hinted at the arrival of Smoker; meanwhile, there have been plenty of calls out there for Jamie Lee Curtis to play Dr. Kureha. There is mutual interest, but we’ll see if it happens.

Given that the first season did a remarkable job of capturing the spirit of the original (something that many similar adaptations have failed at over the years), expectations are going to be high for season 2. Let’s just cross our fingers that it delivers.

When do you think that we are going to see One Piece season 2 premiere over on Netflix?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, come back for other updates.

