Extended Family season 1 episode 11 spoilers: The yoga farce

As you get prepared in order to see Extended Family season 1 episode 11 over on NBC next week, there is a lot to consider. For starters, can you believe that we are so close to the finale? The comedy has really blown by, and there are only three episodes left.

Within some of these episodes, we suppose there’s a chance for a few twists that could build towards a surprising end to the season … but we also don’t think that is necessarily a top priority. From the start here, we think the goal with the Jon Cryer, Donald Faison, and Abigail Spencer series was to elevate the family comedy. There have been so many of these over the years, so what can you do differently? A lot of it has been about the dynamic at the heart of the show. It’s still silly at times, but there is often a snappiness to the dialogue.

Let’s get more into episode 11 now. The title here is “The Consequences of Writing Things Down,” and the latest Extended Family synopsis sets the stage for what to expect here:

03/12/2024 (08:30PM – 09:00PM) (Tuesday) : When Jim embellishes his yoga abilities to impress a woman, Julia must step in to save him from looking like a fool. TV-PG

One other thing we have to wait and see on…

Will we get a season 2 here? For the time being nothing is decided and the ratings are very much that of a bubble show. It really could depend on the number of people who stream it after the fact, or what some of NBC’s needs are entering the 2024-25 season.

