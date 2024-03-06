Love Is Blind season 7 premiere date hopes at Netflix

Following the airing of the season 6 finale today on Netflix, do you want to get a Love Is Blind season 7 premiere date? Or, at least get a better sense of it?

There are of course a handful of things that are well-worth getting into here, but let’s start with something to better put your mind at ease: The reality sensation hosted by Nick and Vanessa Lachey IS going to be back for another batch of episodes. That is not something worth worrying about, whether it be now or in the months to come. Given that this may be one of the most-popular dating shows in America at this point, we certainly do not think that the streaming service is looking to get rid of it anytime soon.

Now that we’ve said all of that, let’s get more into that next all-important question now: When you could actually see it. Netflix has not released a premiere date yet, but we do think you can look to the past to better understand the present. Over the past couple of years, we’ve grown accustomed to there being both a winter and fall cycle of this show, and that’s not something that we see changing anytime soon. Our sentiment right now is that we’ll probably see the seventh season at some point around September, though that could always change based on programming needs.

We will admit that sometimes, we do worry about shows doing two seasons a year since it can oversaturate the market; however, the way this show airs allows it to feel more like an event. Plus, both The Bachelor / The Bachelorette and Survivor do two seasons a year — or technically Bachelor Nation does more than that when you consider all the spin-offs. It’s hard to see the current structure for Love Is Blind being an issue.

One more thing to remember here: Season 6 does still have a reunion next week! There is more to look forward to here.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

