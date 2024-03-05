Andor season 2 premiere date: March 2024 update

Now that we are very much immersed into the month of March, what can we say about an Andor season 2 premiere date? Of course, we do want more of the show and soon. That does not mean that it is actually going to happen.

Rest assured, though, that we actually do have some good news to report here! Last month, filming on the Rogue One prequel story actually wrapped up, and that means that we are slowly inching towards some sort of announcement. Unfortunately, we won’t be getting it this month — or for the rest of the spring, for that matter.

As many of you out there may be aware, Andor is one of those shows that has an incredibly long post-production window due to all of the effects and the time / resources needed to make the show feel cinematic. Sure, some parts of the season may have been polished a good while ago (remember that season 2 started filming back in 2022), but that doesn’t mean that all of it is. The question right now is whether or not it is still possible to see Diego Luna and the rest of the cast this year.

Our hope, at least for now, is that a more precise progress report on the series will come out at some point later this year and with that, we will have more of a true sense as to what the future is going to hold here. It is clear that this is the final season, but that was always the plan and honestly, the show is better off for it.

Think about it like this: The Mandalorian does not have that sense of long-term direction, and that may be one of the reasons why its third season was lacking in the plot department. Not all stories are meant to last forever.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

