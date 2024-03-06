Outer Banks season 4 premiere date: A March 2024 update

With us now getting set to dive further into March 2024, is there something more that can be said regarding an Outer Banks season 4 premiere date?

It probably goes without saying that in some sort of perfect, super-unrealistic world, the next batch of episodes for this show would be coming out immediately. It performs extremely well on Netflix, and there is no reason to think that its popularity will be dipping anytime soon.

Unfortunately, a realistic estimate for a season 4 launch is some point much later in the year, and it does not appear as though a lot of details are going to be announced in the near future about it.

After all, it is important to remember here that filming on Outer Banks was one of many shows interrupted due to the SAG-AFTRA strike of last year and the timeline has been pushed back in a significant manner. Everyone has accommodated to the best of their ability and now, everyone is doing their best to produce a top-quality adventure.

When will a date be announced?

The most likely scenario we can offer up right now is that we get news on a season 4 start this summer, possibly around a Tudum event. Maybe the date is not super-specific at that time, but could we at least get an approximation? We don’t tend to think that this is the craziest idea in the world.

Even if we don’t get a date, the good news about this streaming service in particular is that they do a good job of handing over assorted teases over time. They did this not that long ago when it comes to Squid Game and also Bridgerton, so why not keep that going to some degree here? It makes at least some sense…

What are you most excited to see moving into Outer Banks season 4 over on Prime Video?

