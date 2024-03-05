Alert: Missing Persons Unit season 2 premiere: New details!

As you prepare for the season 2 premiere of Alert: Missing Persons Unit over on Fox, what is there to be excited about here?

Well, first and foremost, let’s start off by noting this: The MPU is facing some new challenges. Take, for example, moving to a new location and getting accustomed to how things will work there. Beyond that, though, you may also see one of the craziest cases in the history of the team. It is one thing dealing with one person who is MIA. What about an entire group? Let’s just say that this is a pretty significant struggle. Maybe it is harder for an entire group of people to vanish completely, but we don’t tend to think that everyone is going to have the resources necessary to tackle this sort of thing.

If you do want to get a handful of further details now about the story ahead, check out the Alert: Missing Persons Unit season 2 synopsis below:

As the MPU moves into new offices, which comes with new boss Inspector Hollis Braun (guest star Gil Bellows), a call comes in reporting the disappearance of an entire city bus full of students on a field trip. The team utilizes a father who tried to stop the kidnapping, as Jason reaches out to an old colleague (Alisha-Marie Ahamed) for assistance in the search in the all-new “Bus 447” season premiere episode of Alert: Missing Persons Unit airing Tuesday, March 5 (9:00-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (ALE-201) (TV-14 L, S, V)

Is there a chance the show will find a larger audience this time around?

Let’s just say that our answer to this is rather complicated. Because this is a procedural, it may be a little easier for viewers to check out the show than it would be otherwise. However, has Alert been promoted enough outside of Fox? That is definitely something we are wondering at present…

