Is Ralf Little leaving Death in Paradise, DI Neville Parker?

Raif Little leaving Death in Paradise and the role of Neville Parker at some point during season 13? If you have these questions, we understand.

Just remember for a moment here what has been set up in regards to the story — especially when it comes to the appearance from Zoe and the chances that the detective ends up heading off from Saint Marie for good. We’ve also come to learn over the years that exits within the world of this crime drama are fairly common; we have seen it happen for countless characters over the years.

For the time being, here’s what we can say — there’s not necessarily any confirmation that Little is departing Death in Paradise in the near future. Will we be shocked if it happens? Hardly. This is not an easy job for a lot of actors, mostly because you are spending a good portion of the year away from your friends and loved ones. That is a real challenge, even if you are working in a spot that is undoubtedly beautiful and the weather is nice.

The good news is that Little himself has never said he has plans to leave the series so if he does exit this season, it may not be due to things he can control. Remember that there are a few different reasons why actors depart shows. Sometimes, it is their decisions; at other points, meanwhile, it is due more to a show wanting to change up the story or save money.

Let’s just cross our fingers that one way or another, the show gives us more of a firm answer to this by the end of the season. The last thing that we want is for the news to randomly break over the summer and there is no real chance at a proper goodbye.

Do you think that we are going to be seeing Raif Little leave Death in Paradise before the end of season 13?

