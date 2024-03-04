Is The Neighborhood new tonight on CBS, season 6 episode 4?

Is The Neighborhood new tonight on CBS with season 6 episode 4? It goes without saying, but of course we would love more of it!

Alas, we are in a situation here where you’re going to have to wait a little while to see it come back. Because CBS is running two episodes of Bob Hearts Abishola back to back (it has a slightly larger episode order for its final season), the Max Greenfield – Cedric the Entertainer show is on a one-week break. The plan is for it to return on Monday, March 11 with a story that is going to explore the concept of getting older. It’s a plotline that almost everyone out there can relate to, even if it’s not one many of us want to think about.

Want to get some more details all about what the story will be here? Well, be sure to check out the full The Neighborhood season 6 episode 4 synopsis below:

“Welcome to Grandfatherhood” –Calvin is adjusting to getting older and the new stages of parenting, while Malcolm questions his career path. Lamar (Kevin Pollak) shows up to spend more time with Grover, which forces Gemma and Dave to loosen the reins a bit, on THE NEIGHBORHOOD, Monday, March 11 (8:00-8:30 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

Because of the industry strikes last year (or rather, networks and studios taking too long to present a fair deal), this sitcom and many others is dealing with a reduced episode count. CBS’ goal in the end here is to ensure that they still have some episodes left over for May sweeps so with that in mind, be prepared for this to not be the only hiatus that you see for The Neighborhood this season. There will be more, but hopefully we’ll also get a season 7 renewal on the other side.

