Curb Your Enthusiasm season 12 episode 5: A ‘Gettysburg Address’

As you get prepared to see Curb Your Enthusiasm season 12 episode 5, what can you expect to see here? Well, things will be absurd. That’s not something you have to be concerned about at all! This is a show that loves to find humor in the simplest things and in the final season, this is still going to be the case. We don’t exactly think the show is feeling the pressure to do anything more than what they already have.

The first thing we should note about this episode is the title of “The Gettysburg Address” — somehow, an episode of this show is being named after one of the most important speeches in history. Below, the Curb Your Enthusiasm season 12 episode 5 synopsis gives you a better sense of what is coming:

Larry tries to make better use of the time he spends in the bathroom. Susie starts a new business, and her advertising has unexpected results. Later, Larry gives acting advice to an A-list actress.

If we are lucky, the producers and HBO are going to keep the identity of this actress under a heavy veil for as long as humanly possible. A big part of the fun with this show is the element of surprise, which is exactly what we had recently with the Willie Geist cameo and him being so involved in that story.

As for the bathroom part of it, are we already getting the second episode this season where toilet-related humor is a big part of the story? Remember that earlier on in “The Lawn Jockey,” Larry got into it with a store worker for using their bathroom without having any intention of making a purchase. For whatever reason, we don’t need the stakes to be any higher this; changing that, even in the final season of Curb, would invalidate the whole point of this show.

