Feud: Capote vs. the Swans episode 7: ‘Beautiful Babe’ run time

This coming Wednesday on FX, you are going to have a chance to see something pretty emotional in Feud: Capote vs. the Swans episode 7. “Beautiful Babe” is the penultimate story of the season, and it could be in many ways a tale of heartache as well as self-reflection.

Just take a moment here to consider some of what the story will be. Truman Capote still will not have published Answers Prayers, and while continuing to write / not write, he will grapple with both aging and the aftermath of his actions. Meanwhile, Babe Paley is getting closer and closer to death and has to contend with everything that this means. It could feel like a given to say that mortality will be front and center as a main theme for this episode across the board.

So just how meaty of a story are we getting here insofar as run time goes? To date, FX has been quite kind with giving Ryan Murphy and everyone involved here ample time to tell these stories, allowing them to often cross the one-hour mark. That will be the case here once again, as Feud: Capote vs. the Swans episode 7 runs for an hour and eighteen minutes, commercials included.

If you haven’t seen the synopsis yet for this episode, you can take a look at it below:

Babe reflects on her life and her greatest treasures. Truman and the Swans reel in the fallout of a tragedy.

Given that all of this show is rooted in a true story, in a broad-strokes sense we know where things are going. Yet, at the same time we do think there is a lot we can still take away from this show, especially when it comes to how we treat others and some of the perils of fame. Truman obsessed over it and, in doing so, deprived himself of one of his greatest gifts: His talent.

