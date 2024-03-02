Is Saturday Night Live new tonight on NBC, March 2, 2024?

Is Saturday Night Live new tonight on NBC? Obviously, we absolutely would love nothing more than to see more of the show. It really just comes down to when the opportunity will present itself!

Given that there was just a new installment this past week hosted by Shane Gillis, it does make sense for there to be another tonight … and we are pleased to say that this is 100% happening! You will be seeing SNL in its normal timeslot hosted by Sydney Sweeney, who has had quite the run in the headlines the past few months. She starred in one of the biggest romantic comedies in years in Anyone but You, and then she went viral for her Hot Ones appearance. Of course, there was also Madame Web, just in case you needed a reminder that they can’t all be hits. She also does have her role on Euphoria, but we have to wait and see when that comes back.

We do tend to think that at least one of the aforementioned projects will be referenced during the episode tonight, but some others could be left out for Sydney to try some different things. Personally, we tend to think that the real objective for actors on this show is to do stuff that they would not be able to tackle elsewhere. Hosting can be incredibly fun but at the same time, is also an extraordinary challenge.

Now, there are two other things to note ahead of the episode.

1. We are getting closer and closer to election season; with that, a political cold open is inevitable.

2. Kacey Musgraves will be the musical guest for this episode, and we know that she carries with it a pretty huge fan base of her own.

