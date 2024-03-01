Megamind Rules! season 2: Is it renewed, canceled on Peacock?

Following the premiere of season 1 today, is there a chance at a Megamind Rules! season 2 down the road? There is certainly a chance of it, but of course “a chance” does not necessarily equal reality.

For the time being, here is what we can say: It certainly feels like the idea of getting more of this show is possible, in particular when it comes to some of what Peacock is looking to achieve as a streaming service. They want to develop original properties based on established IP, and this is a character that already does have an audience that is out there. This would be a smart way for them to retain subscribers across multiple demographics, which is certainly something that they want. They’ve found a few scripted hits catering to adults, and they have a certified reality TV smash in The Traitors. Now, they have to look elsewhere.

At the moment, Peacock has yet to reveal more when it comes to their long-term plans for Megamind Rules!, which means that things could go either way. Creatively, there could be a lot of room to explore some new stories, but really, this may just come down to total viewership across the first season. They will certainly want to see that the demand is there and within that, we anticipate that they are going to look at total viewership across the entirety of the show. Why wouldn’t they?

If there is a renewal, the priority could then shift to getting more episodes out there at a time where a lot of viewers are going to check it out. Fingers crossed that we will be able to see a little bit more in the way of new episodes at some point next year, even if it is a little bit later than some would want.

Do you want to see a Megamind Rules! season 2 following the first season on Peacock?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for some additional updates. Hopefully, Peacock won’t make us wait long on further updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







