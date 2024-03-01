The Traitors season 2 episode 10: Was Peter, Phaedra banished?

There’s no need to beat around the bush here — at the start of The Traitors season 2 episode 10, there was a cliffhanger to resolve. Was Peter Weber or Phaedra Parks banished from the game? The decision was solely in the hands of MJ after a tie vote.

In the end, we can’t say that we are altogether shocked with what was decided on here: the former Bachelor is now gone from the game. Phaedra, the only original Traitor left, remained to keep fighting.

There are a lot of angles we could take in breaking this down further, but let’s get more into it from a Peter point of view. We do appreciate how hard he fought for most of the season, and it is pretty crazy that a guy best known for some romantic shenanigans in a windmill managed to dupe Big Brother legend Dan Gheesling. Reality TV is crazy sometimes, and Pete followed that brilliant strategic flourish with a series of mistakes, including over-exposing his alliance in a pretty insane way. We do at least think he played a more interesting game than Arie, another former Bachelor, did last season — then again, Arie also got significantly closer to getting a share of the grand prize.

(Also notable: Peter turned down the offer to become a Traitor, which was a pretty huge strategic gamble on his part.)

Anyhow, Pete goes out reasonably close to the end of the game, and we’ll get to the potential fate of Phaedra in another article down the road. Interestingly, we would describe his game as an excitable guy just getting to play competitive reality TV for the first time. He made a successful big move, got excited, and then got a little too full of himself. That is where some of the mistakes started to show themselves, leading to us being to exactly where we are now.

