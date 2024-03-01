Is Blue Bloods new tonight on CBS? Season 13 episode 3 talk

Is Blue Bloods new tonight on CBS? We certainly know that we have enjoyed the first two episodes of the season — why not keep that momentum going?

With this very idea in mind, we do come your way with some good news — there is going to be another episode set to arrive in a matter of hours! This is one that will have its fair share of great moments, but may also be a little bittersweet. Of course, a big part of the reason why is due to the fact that it will mark a tribute-of-sorts to the incredible Treat Williams, who recurred on the show for many years as Lenny Ross. His passing will be addressed on-screen, and Frank will have a big story around that. Meanwhile, you are also going to see something big for Joe Hill and Jamie, largely due to the cliffhanger that we saw last week!

Below, you can check out the full Blue Bloods season 13 episode 3 synopsis with a few more details now:

“Fear No Evil” – Frank grapples with the personal loss of his best friend and how best to help Tess Ross (Simone Policano), the daughter of his best friend, when she lands in jail. Also, Jaime and his nephew, Joe Hill (Will Hochman), race against the clock to reunite a trafficking victim with her sister; and Danny and Erin clash when she goes behind Danny’s back to use his criminal informant in an investigation, on BLUE BLOODS, Friday, March 1 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

Given that this is the final season of the series, we are of the belief that every single storyline will be more significant than ever before. Here’s to hoping that we have some emotional moments, but also something that resembles closure for a number of people.

