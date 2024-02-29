Fire Country season 2 episode 3 sneak peeks: Sharon’s past

Tomorrow night on CBS you are going to be seeing Fire Country season 2 episode 3 arrive — so what more can we say about it now?

Well, just as you would imagine, there are a handful of important stories to get into, but let’s start off here by noting that the story for Sharon is going to be front and center with just about everything. After all, just think about what we saw in this past episode with Liam!

What do we know about this guy? Well, he clearly has a familiarity with Diane Farr’s character, and his arrival at the end of episode 2 seemed to take Vince aback, almost like he did not know what to do or how to handle this guy being around. If you head over to the official CBS YouTube, you can see a sneak peek where Vince questions Sharon about him and whether or not anything happened between the two. Of course, in true show fashion things cut off before we have a chance to learn anything else.

So while we are sure that there are going to continue to be a lot of questions about all of this throughout the episode, there is also another situation at present that needs to be attended to. After all, another sneak peek for what lies ahead here indicates strongly that we’re going to be seeing Sharon in a certain amount of danger. Of course, it goes without saying that we’re going to be worried throughout the episode.

Then again, is Sharon one of the most resilient characters on this show? Think in terms of how much we have seen this character face back in season 1. We have a hard time thinking that some random crisis is going to be now the thing that takes her down.

Related – Be sure to get some more news right now on Fire Country, including some other details all about what more is coming in episode 4!

What do you most want to see moving into Fire Country season 2 episode 3?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back to get some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







