Elsbeth season 1 episode 2 air date, what lies ahead?

Well, there are of course a handful of things worth getting into here, especially since it makes sense to want more of Carrie Preston and the rest of the cast as soon as possible. The spin-off to The Good Wife is one that has been hyped up for a good while, and also for perfectly good reason. There’s a chance for plenty of humor here, but also creativity! That’s one of the things that executive producers Robert and Michelle King are known for.

Now, let’s just get the bad news out of the way: It does not appear as though there is a new episode next week. Instead, you could be waiting until Thursday, March 14 to see what’s coming up. Is this unusual? In a lot of ways, we would say so. Typically when you are bringing a show on the air, the idea is that you have it around for at least a few weeks before the first hiatus comes about. That may just not be the case here.

With that in mind, we do tend to think that Elsbeth is a show that may be facing somewhat of an uphill battle in the early going and because of that, the only thing we can say is to be sure to keep watching when the episodes air and tell your friends! We do think that this show does have potential to go beyond just people who watched either The Good Wife or The Good Fight, mostly because the lighthearted procedural format is one that has proven to be so successful over the years.

Could some familiar faces turn up in the near future?

We hope so, but if we had to guess, this isn’t going to be an immediate priority here. Instead, we tend to think that first, the show will try to establish itself as something unique on its own.

