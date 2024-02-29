Law & Order: SVU season 25 episode 7 return date over at NBC

After what you see tonight on NBC, are you interested in getting a Law & Order: SVU season 25 episode 7 return date? What about more news on the future itself? We do not exactly think it is going to be a surprise, but we’d love the Mariska Hargitay drama back as soon as humanly possible.

Unfortunately, though, this is where we do have to come in to hand over a rather distressing up: We will be waiting for a good while longer to see what’s next. There is no new episode airing next week and as a result, we will be standing by until we get to Thursday, March 14 for what’s ahead. The same goes with the other shows within the franchise, as well.

So what more can we say about this story in particular? Well, for starters, the title here is “Probability of Doom,” just in case you were looking for something super-ominous. There is going to be a really complicated case at the core of the installment, but also Benson doing what she can to reconnect with a victim from the past. How that plays into everything else remains to be seen.

Given that we are gearing up for the halfway point of this season, we do think we could start to be getting more and more clues as to what the future could hold. For now, it feels like a good part of it is tied to whatever will be happening when it comes to leadership around the SVU, but there’s still time for that to change. There is also plenty of time for us to get some sort of crossover with another show in the franchise. We don’t think that there’s time available for something incredibly epic, but we wouldn’t be mad if there were a few chances to see Benson and Stabler around each other…

Is there anything that you most want to see entering Law & Order: SVU season 25 episode 7 on NBC?

Go ahead and let us know in the comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back to get some other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

