Suits: LA spin-off spoilers: Who is Erica Rollins?

there is a Suits: LA spin-off currently in development at NBC. It already has two stars in Stephen Amell and Josh McDermitt as a part of the ensemble, so why not add a third to the mix?

Well, here is what we can say for now. According to a new report from Deadline, Lex Scott Davis (The First Purge) is being brought in as Erica Rollins, described as a “savvy and strong-willed rising star, Erica works for Ted Black (Amell). She’s shrewd enough to test the loyalty of her associates only to admire some of them for not having any.”

Just in case you have not heard too much about the spin-off project outright as of yet, here is at least some of what we can say:

Suits L.A. centers on Ted Black (Amell), a former federal prosecutor from New York, who has reinvented himself representing the most powerful clients in Los Angeles after joining forces with his old buddy, Stuart Lane (McDermitt), to build Black Lane Law, which specializes in criminal and entertainment law.

The firm is at a crisis point, and in order to survive he must embrace a role he held in contempt his entire career. Ted is surrounded by a group of characters who test their loyalties to both Ted and each other while they can’t help but mix their personal and professional lives. All of this is going on while events from years ago slowly unravel that led Ted to leave behind everything and everyone he loved.

So is this show a sure thing to get a green light?

We are hesitant to call much of anything a sure thing at the moment but even still, the strength of the flagship show on Netflix over the summer makes this likely. We can’t guarantee that it will be anywhere near the same sort of a hit, but we’re certainly not shocked that NBC would want to try it out.

