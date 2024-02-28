We Are Family season 2: Is it renewed, canceled at Fox?

Following the season 1 finale tonight on Fox, is there a chance that we get a We Are Family season 2 renewal? Or, is this reality competition show destined to be done after just one season?

For the time being, we should start by noting that we’re far from shocked as to why the network ordered this show. Clearly they were looking to capitalize on a celebrity-relative trend that is working with Claim to Fame over on ABC — one of the most underrated reality competition shows that is out there. They also needed something to fill some time on the schedule with The Masked Singer on a break. Anthony Anderson is a familiar face and in theory, works well as a host.

So, did any of this produce any sort of tangible results? Let’s just say that the answers to this are a little bit complicated, to put it mildly. Save for a special Sunday-night airing following NFL coverage, We Are Family has not exactly let the television world on fire, especially when it comes to another of their primetime game shows in the floor. It may not have the momentum necessary to come back, but there is still room for a little bit of hope.

After all, you can easily argue that there is one thing that the show has going for it more so than anything else — the star power of Anderson, plus the potential that you can get some other celebrities involved down the road. IT is meant to be fun, pretty-disposable TV, and we do think that it could continue to fill a void on the schedule.

Typically, networks like Fox tend to be a little bit flexible when it comes to when they renew or cancel their unscripted shows. The best thing that we can say here is that hopefully, we will learn about the fate of We Are Family by the end of the spring.

Are you still hoping to see a We Are Family season 2 renewal over at Fox?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back — there are even more great updates coming down the road.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







