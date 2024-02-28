Wild Cards season 1 episode 8 spoilers: A wellness retreat?

Do you want to learn more about Wild Cards season 1 episode 8? Let’s start off by noting this: We’re prepared for something different. One of the fun things about this show is that almost weekly, the writers are finding new places to throw Max and Ellis and based on what we’re seeing now, this is not going to change.

To be specific, the next new episode (titled “Eternal Sunshine of the Therapized Mined”) is likely going to be full of interesting puns like that! There will be humor — just like you would expect based on the idea of going undercover at a wellness retreat, of all places.

If you do want to get a few more details now all about what’s ahead, we suggest that you check out the full Wild Cards season 1 episode 8 synopsis below:

When a celebrated therapist and best-selling author is murdered, a bickering Max and Ellis go undercover as a married couple at her wellness retreat and discover more than their chakras. Also starring Terry Chen, Michael Xavier, and Amy Goodmurphy (108). The episode was directed by Winnifred Jong and written by Alexandra Zarowny. Original airdate 3/6/2024.

So how are the ratings right now?

If you are wanting to see a Wild Cards season 2 happen at some point down the road, there are still some reasons for optimism here! This is a show that is consistently averaging now 500,000+ viewers a week in live + same-day ratings and while that may not look like a lot at first, it is really solid for The CW in this era. Also, it definitely feels like there is a lot of room for it to grow depending on whether or not more viewers can find it. That is one of the bigger struggles here, since this is not a network that has a huge marketing budget. Unless you are a regular viewer of something else on The CW, are you even going to know it exists?

