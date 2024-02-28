Are you curious to get the Extended Family season 1 episode 10 return date at NBC, or some other details about the future? There are so many things to take about in here, especially since you may be wondering about why the series wasn’t on tonight.

Well, the only answer that we have to that right now is rather simple: The network used tonight to give you the second part of The Voice season 25 premiere and after that, a repeat of the Deal or No Deal Island premiere, which they are trying to turn into some sort of stable reality TV franchise. Remember that this network clearly wants what CBS has with Survivor, plus what some other networks have with their own reality TV franchises.

Rest assured, you are going to see the sitcom starring Jon Cryer, Abigail Spencer, and Donald Faison back in one week’s time. Want to know more? Below, you can check out the full Extended Family season 1 episode 10 synopsis. We like to think that it does help to set the stage:

03/05/2024 (08:30PM – 09:00PM) (Tuesday) : When Jimmy Jr.’s annual Pinewood Derby is moved to the same night as Grace’s last father-daughter dance, Jim finds himself suddenly having to choose between his two children. TV-PG

We realize already that we are more than halfway through this season and as a result of that, this is a show that will need to move rather quickly to deliver some memorable stories. Luckily, we do tend to think that they will! We’re hoping that there are going to be a lot of laughs between now and the finale — also, some relatable situations for a lot of viewers out there. (Personally, we do know what it was like taking part in Pinewood Derby, as it was something that was a part of our own childhood. We can understand what Jim is going through here!)

