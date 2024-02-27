The Floor season 2: Is it renewed, canceled at Fox?

Following tonight’s big season 1 finale, can you expect The Floor season 2 to happen over at Fox? For now, we’d say there is optimism.

After all, think about it like this: The Rob Lowe-hosted game show was popular enough for it to get a spoof on Saturday Night Live recently and just by virtue of that alone, you would think that it would be popular enough to come back for more … right? We don’t think that we’re saying this as some sort of pipe dream, either.

When you look at the live + same-day ratings for The Floor at present, you will see that the series averaged a 0.4 rating in the 18-49 demographic along with a little more than 2.5 million viewers a week. Just in terms of the demo alone (which is really important for advertising), that’s pretty impressive! Think of it like this: The Floor is actually generating some viewership here that is not that far off from what we’ve seen with some other shows over the past few months. Heck, it is the same as what NCIS brought in yesterday on CBS!

Ultimately, the real benefit to fox bringing this show back is simple: It generates good ad revenue for them and beyond that, it’s cost-effective. The set at this point is already built and really, the only costs that are left are paying Lowe, the crew, and then getting the prize money for the contestants. This all certainly feels like it’s perfect to last for at least a few seasons. Networks like Fox in general lean a lot on unscripted fare these days, especially scripted content becoming so expensive and with there being a lot of uncertainty as to which concepts are going to land. (Of course, we still want a good many scripted shows out there.)

One other benefit to renewing The Floor? It is plug-and-play, meaning that Fox could order more episodes, air them anytime, and the ratings probably will not be impacted that much.

