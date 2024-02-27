Shogun episode 3 air date, more details on what’s ahead

Following the two-episode premiere today on Hulu, do you want to get the Shogun episode 3 air date, or more on the story?

Well, let’s just start off here by indicating that new episodes are going to be coming up on a weekly basis from here on out. Like many other FX / Hulu productions, the idea behind giving you two episodes right away is to ensure that you get hooked. After this, you can then shift over to more of a weekly rollout the rest of the way.

If you haven’t heard that much about the drama, let’s just say that it is meant to throw you more than four centuries into the past to a very different sort of Japan. The logline below helps to set the stage:

Based on James Clavell’s novel, FX’s Shōgun is set in Japan in the year 1600 at the dawn of a century-defining civil war. Lord Yoshii Toranaga is fighting for his life as his enemies on the Council of Regents unite against him, when a mysterious European ship is found marooned in a nearby fishing village.

Given that this show is being promoted as a limited series, we tend to think that there is going to be a clearly defined beginning, middle, and end — and doesn’t that ultimately make the most sense? We at least tend to think so! This makes episode 3 next week all the more important, and the synopsis for it in particular helps to set the stage:

After Blackthorne survives a brazen assassination attempt, Toranaga realizes he must ferry his allies out of Osaka or risk certain defeat.

From here on out, be prepared for everything to be bold, dramatic, and 100% epic. This is the sort of show that Shogun has been hyped up to be from the very beginning! It’s also one that could command a certain amount of the TV world throughout the next month.

