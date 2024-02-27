The Young and the Restless renewed by CBS through 2028

Just in case you were concerned about the future of The Young and the Restless over at CBS, here’s a reminder not to be.

Today, the folks over at the broadcast network confirmed that the long-running daytime soap — which has been on the air already for more than five decades — has secured a new four-year renewal. This will keep it on the air through at least the 2027-28 season. Credit has to go to both the producers, the cast, and the multi-generational fan base for finding a way to keep this going. We are in an era at this point where so many shows are being canceled left and right — isn’t it nice to see something within this genre being as stable as ever?

In a statement confirming the renewal, CBS Entertainment president Amy Reisenbach delivered the following message:

“The Young and the Restless has been a staple of daytime television for over 50 years, and it is with great pleasure that we will continue that legacy at CBS … The talented cast and writers deliver compelling performances and stories on a daily basis and have provided iconic moments that have kept the show on top of the ratings and thrilled generations of fans for over five decades. We look forward to seeing what new creative twists and turns they have planned for the folks of Genoa City.”

Moving forward, we tend to think that the focus for the series doesn’t have to be altogether different from what it’s been so far. You want to find a way to continue to please longtime fans who have been watching much of their lives, while also encouraging new viewers to check it out here and there. That includes continuing to find ways to cater the show to people who do not always view traditional television.

In the end, let’s just say this — there is no clear end in sight, and hopefully that will be the case for a good while.

What do you think about The Young and the Restless being renewed for an additional four years?

