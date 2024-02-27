Is FBI, FBI: International, FBI: Most Wanted new tonight, 2/27/24?

Is FBI new tonight on CBS? For the third straight week, are we going to get it back with FBI: International and FBI: Most Wanted?

At this point, let’s just really start things off here by handing over the good news — namely, that all three shows are going to be on the air in a matter of hours! While there may be plans to air repeats the week of March, we’re not there as of yet and instead, we can just focus on what’s in front of us.

With that, let’s just say that all three of the stories tonight are going to feature some of the trademark FBI intensity but alongside that, a few other fun wrinkles, as well thanks to some personal storylines for OA and others. Want to learn more? Then all you have to do is read on…

FBI season 6 episode 3, “Stay in Your Lane” – When a local club owner is found dead, the team works quickly to find the motive behind the murder of a seemingly innocent man. Meanwhile, OA is smitten with a new love interest but is concerned that she’s mixed up with the wrong crowd, on FBI, Tuesday, Feb. 27 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

FBI: International season 3 episode 3, “Magpie” – When an American family’s lavish sweet sixteen celebration is cut short after the mother of the birthday girl is found dead near their European estate, the Fly Team heads to Monaco to find the woman’s murderer. Meanwhile, Vo begins seeing Raines in a new light, on FBI: INTERNATIONAL, Tuesday, Feb. 27 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

FBI: Most Wanted season 5 episode 3, “Ghost in the Machine” – When the woman whose visage is the face of a popular AI bot is found violently murdered inside a Brooklyn hotel room, the Fugitive Task Force jumps into action to find out who lured her there in the first place. Meanwhile, Hana helps out a recent Quantico graduate who hopes to follow in her footsteps, on FBI: MOST WANTED, Tuesday, Feb. 27 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

We do think that at this point, all three shows are settled and back in their typical rhythms. For those who love this franchise the most for when it is a little more procedural, we do think there’s a lot you will love here. Rest assured, there are still a lot of other episodes still coming — you 100% don’t have to worry about that.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

