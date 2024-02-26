Beef season 2: Anne Hathaway, Jake Gyllenhaal in demand

Following the massive success of Beef season 1 over on Hulu, it shouldn’t be a surprise that everyone wants season 2 to be big. How much so? Let’s just say that there are a lot of big names currently being circled as a part of the cast.

According to a new report from Deadline, the central idea behind the second season would be feuding couples. Charles Melton and Cailee Spaeny could end up being one, whereas Jake Gyllenhaal and Anne Hathaway could be the other. Nothing is official as of yet and with that in mind, we would say to not write down anything in permanent marker as of this writing.

The hope here at present is to film the second season at some point moving into the summer, and we hope personally that this would lead to a 2025 premiere. That could be an enormous year for Netflix in general, as there’s a chance that Wednesday season 2 and at least the final season of Stranger Things could kick things off at around that point. Now, we’re personally fine with them taking however long they need here, largely due to the fact that the critical reception for the first season was so strong. Beef is meant to be an anthology, so we wouldn’t bank on seeing any familiar faces from that again. If it happens, we’d go ahead and consider it to be a surprise.

For the time being, we’re just going to watch this space closely and see whatever happens. So long as this is similar to season 1, it feels pretty darn clear that we’re going to be seeing things get extremely crazy — and that’s a part of what makes this show entertaining. Even beyond these potential cast members, there is almost certainly going to be a lot of other additions to the overall world.

