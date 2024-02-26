The Neighborhood season 6 episode 4 return date hopes at CBS

After what you see tonight on CBS, are you interested in learning more about The Neighborhood season 6 episode 4? If so, we are more than happy to help!

Unfortunately, we do have to start things off here by sharing the bad news — and it’s especially bad since we waited for so long to see the series back in the first place. Because of there being two new episodes of Bob Hearts Abishola on starting at 8:00 p.m. Eastern next week, there is no new installment of the sitcom next week. The earliest you can expect to see the series back is moving into Monday, March 11 with “Welcome to Grandfatherhood.”

In general, we know that this is going to be a short season of The Neighborhood, but the same can be said for just about every network show out there this year. The industry strikes of last year severely disrupted the timeline, and you can blame the AMPTP for not striking a fair deal sooner. This does not mean anything here when it comes to the long-term future of this show or any other out there; those decisions will be made for a number of other reasons.

So what will be coming up story-wise in episode 4? Well, let’s just say that the synopsis below gives you a better sense of it, including Calvin having to make some big adjustments within his life:

“Welcome to Grandfatherhood” –Calvin is adjusting to getting older and the new stages of parenting, while Malcolm questions his career path. Lamar (Kevin Pollak) shows up to spend more time with Grover, which forces Gemma and Dave to loosen the reins a bit, on THE NEIGHBORHOOD, Monday, March 11 (8:00-8:30 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

