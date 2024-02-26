The Way Home season 2 episode 6 promo: After Jacob’s arrest

As we work to get prepared for The Way Home season 2 episode 6 on Hallmark Channel next week, it is fair to say some things have changed!

After all, consider this — for the first few weeks of the season, the story was about Kat looking for Jacob in the past. The good news is that Chyler Leigh’s character has located him. The bad news, meanwhile, is that he’s been arrested — and for treason, of all things! This will be what immediately throws her into a certain degree of peril.

Based on the promo we saw last night for what’s ahead, it appears now like one of the big priorities is going to be Kat trying to come up with a plan, but also realizing that she can’t leave her family completely out of the loop. She’s going to want both Alice and Del to look after each other and, of course, from there she will try to use her smarts and resourcefulness to get Jacob out of this situation.

Obviously, the two have a lot to talk about whenever the two do end up being back around each other, but is that going to happen anytime soon?

If there is one thing that we can say right now…

It’s that with this show, it is almost always one step forward and then two steps back. It can be really tough to get things moving in the right direction! Even if we want it, that does not mean that it’s going to happen easily.

At least we can be assured that there are still enough episodes to go for a lot of different storylines to be wrapped up; or, for there to be some sort of other cliffhanger to set up a possible season 3. At this point, everything feels possible.

Related – Be sure to get some more information about The Way Home season 2 episode 6 now

What do you most want to see moving into The Way Home season 2 episode 6?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back to make sure you don’t miss anything else.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







