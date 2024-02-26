American Idol: Meet Emmy Russell. Loretta Lynn’s granddaughter

During tonight’s American Idol 22 episode, we had a chance to see a notable audition from Emmy Russell, Loretta Lynn’s granddaughter!

Of course, we should start by noting here that this is 100% the sort of audition that this show loves — it’s something that the audience can be clued in on virtually right away. It seemed as though the judges were not aware entering Emmy’s audition about her lineage, but it did not really matter when it comes to the criteria required. Russell needed to showcase great vocals and originality, and thankfully she delivered both of them. We do give her a lot of credit, mostly because she wanted to find a way to come in and do her own thing. However, at the same time this is a TV show that is of course going to bring all of this stuff up.

What we can say here is that Emmy’s performance of “Skinny” is the sort of thing that should allow her to build some momentum on the show the rest of the way. We do also like that she has her own sound and isn’t just trying to do the same thing that the rest of her family has over the years.

You can view the full audition of Russell over at the link here. We will say that this is one of the more notable auditions for season 22 of Idol, though we have also learned from watching over the years that it’s hard to make too many singular assumptions about the lineup later on in the season based on the early rounds. A wide array of different things can happen once the series enters some different phases, and the best thing you can really do as a result of that is expect some surprises.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

