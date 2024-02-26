The Way Home season 2 episode 5: Jacob arrested for treason!

Sure, we anticipated that The Way Home season 2 episode 5 would deliver a big surprise. However, how could you expect that?

For a good percentage of the season, we have watched Kat do whatever she could in order to find Jacob. Right when she finally does, the other shoe dropped: He was arrested for treason! How does he move forward following that?

Speaking in a new interview with TVLine, Spencer Macpherson (who plays the adult version of Jacob) had the following to say about what comes next:

Oh, gosh, yeah, it’s such a whirlwind, the end of that episode. Well, Jacob has been on a boat, smuggling, and of course, Cyrus Goodwin, who owns every inch of Port Haven, sees him as a threat to his empire, I guess, and Jacob’s facing the consequences of that. Of course, in The Way Home fashion, as soon as we get this epic reunion, he gets taken away. So as it goes on, we’ll see Jacob face the consequences of what he was doing in his war efforts.

Do we think that Kat will do everything that she can in order to help him? Absolutely, but it is not going to be easy. Remember for a moment that she is still out of her own time and is trying to build relationships. Sure, she may have a knowledge of history on her side, but at the same time that only goes that far. Beyond all of this, she also has Alice and everything else in the present to think about. Basically, this was a pretty complicated situation she’s found herself in at this point.

Whenever the two do get a chance to be around each other again, we certainly do think that they are going to have quite a bit to talk about here.

