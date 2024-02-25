Death in Paradise season 13 episode 5 spoilers: Marlon’s crisis

As you try to prepare to see Death in Paradise season 13 episode 5 on BBC One next week, there are many questions to wonder! Take, for starters, what is happening when it comes to Marlon’s past coming back to the present.

If you like the character, this may prove to be your favorite installment of the entire season — after all, you will learn a good bit about an old boss! Also, this is going to be one of those classic murder cases where the only witness to a crime is someone who could be a little bit unreliable. Or, are they?

To get a few more details all about what is coming up here, go ahead and check out the full Death in Paradise season 13 episode 5 synopsis below:

Marlon receives a mysterious phone call from his old boss, who sounds badly injured as he begs him for help. It’s a blast from his criminal past, and someone he’s not spoken to since joining the police force. When Marlon hurries over, he’s horrified to find his former boss dead – having been shot. And the only witness is a parrot…

Marlon’s determined to solve the case, insistent that – although his former boss dabbled in criminality – he wasn’t a bad guy. But when the team uncover two potential suspects, they’re frustrated to find themselves at a stalemate. Whilst one suspect has every opportunity but absolutely no motive, the other has every motive but a rock-solid alibi.

Now, this is far from the first murder mystery show in recent history where a parrot ends up being the key to the case. However, isn’t it often still an entertaining twist? It’s hard to imagine that the bird itself will be a feathered friend to Marlon or anyone else right away, but they could still hold a key to cracking the case. That is absolutely still something that we are eager to see explored over the course of this episode … and we’ll just have to see where everything ends up.

